The International Cities of Gastronomy Fest returns to Macao in July

The 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest is scheduled to take place at Fisherman’s Wharf between 11 and 20 July.

One of the highlights of the event will be the International Food Avenue, with 100 food stands that represent the UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy. Among the mainland Chinese booths will be stalls selling food from Chengdu, Yangzhou and Chaozhou.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has already held an information session for the recruitment of 52 local stand operators, who will be joined by 25 mainland Chinese and 23 overseas food stands.

The MGTO stated that the inaugural fest held last year received a strong response, attracting approximately 107,000 participants over 10 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the official social media accounts garnered over 28.4 million total views.

This year’s event will continue to feature activities that highlight Macao’s international gastronomy and culinary delights, with booths, games and scheduled performances adding to the fun.

A forum will also convene culinary experts to talk about trends and issues in gastronomy.