Sam Hou Fai expands on his leadership plans for Macao

Sam Hou Fai, the former judge who is running as the sole candidate in Macao’s chief executive (CE) election on 13 October, held a 3-hour presentation and question-and-answer session today between 10 am to 1 pm.

During the Q&A segment of the event, Sam was asked questions relating to the development of the casino industry. As with his declaration of candidacy speech, he emphasised that “the SAR government needs to ensure that the six concessionaires develop in a healthy manner,” noting that the industry’s dominance had led to negative consequences in the past.

Nonetheless, the presumptive CE said he had no intention of preventing the local casinos from operating. Rather, he said they needed to be better regulated under the law to prevent the recurrence of negative societal impact.

He said that he recognised gaming’s vital importance to Macao’s job market, and that employment security led to social security. However, he added that casino workers should to be properly equipped for career changes.

“We have to consider that some dealers of gambling companies may want to leave or be asked to leave due to various reasons,” he said. “What should they do after that? I think the government must take care of these employees in the future and provide appropriate vocational training.”

Sam also vowed to keep the concessionaires on track regarding the amount of money (130 billion patacas between them) they were legally obligated to spend on developing non-gaming activities in accordance with their current 10-year contracts, as well as their support of small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

When asked how he would rejuvenate Macao’s lacklustre business environment, Sam acknowledged that he did not currently have a solution to the problems facing local SMEs – which include residents’ heading to the mainland to do their shopping. He said that the first step would be “necessary research”.

“In the future, the SAR government will consult and coordinate with the industries to look at the situation that we are facing,” he said. “Can we change and adapt?” Sam said that his team would study global trends and identify which sectors held the most future potential. He said that, if necessary, some SMEs may have to pivot operations in order to future-proof their businesses.

On the topic of issuing more consumption card benefits for residents, Sam took a different stance from incumbent Ho Iat Seng, who stated last year his administration would not continue the initiative – which was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, Sam appeared to be open to the scheme, noting that he and his team would look into whether the cards were still appropriate.

Asked how he would strengthen and modernise the SAR’s legislative mechanisms, Sam was adamant that Macao’s next administration needed to be more transparent and efficient. He said he wanted to see more inter-department cohesion when it came to legislative planning, to prevent any irregularities. Sam noted that government departments should not be siloed when it came to drafting new laws.

He noted that some of Macao’s laws were outdated and needed to be updated for the post-handover era.

Sam was also asked how his administration would further develop Macao’s tourism industry. He replied that he would prioritise expanding the city’s profile as a desirable destination overseas. One possible measure he noted was that the government could work with the six gaming operators to establish tourism offices in locations such as Europe, South America and Asia, an initiative that would align with a “tourism promotion” clause of their current 10-year concessions.

He said that attracting tourists from further afield should boost the number of nights visitors spend in Macao. Also on that note, Sam indicated that Macao’s tourism sector needed to adapt to changing visitor needs. “Not all are looking for a luxury experience,” he said. “Can we encourage our hotels to provide different types of offerings to visitors in a safe, hygienic and comfortable manner?”

On the issue of Macao’s ageing population, Sam acknowledged seniors’ significant contributions to Macao. “We have a significant financial reserve [and] we should create conditions to increase support for the elderly,” he said – naming several associations that could help the government better engage with Macao’s senior population.

Sam also indicated his government would encourage younger adults to do their part in boosting the SAR’s low birth rate. “Parents need to communicate with young people to instil in them the need to marry and have children,” he said. “A happy family requires marriage and children.”

With respect to Hengqin, Sam said Macao’s government needed to strengthen its leadership role in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone’s development. Sam also said he would further solidify the role Macao currently plays as a platform between Portuguese-speaking countries and China.

According to media outlets, a vast majority of the 400 members of the CE Election Committee attended the event, including the former CEs Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai-On. During his nomination process, Sam managed to secure a whopping 383 endorsements from members of the CE Election Committee.

Despite his status as the sole electoral contender, Sam has been gathering the opinions of Macao’s various sectors, including gaming, finance, education, as well as small and medium sized enterprises, by holding regular meetings with their representatives.

An official campaign website was launched on Monday, with his office encouraging different members of the community to reach out with their suggestions.

Born in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, Sam resigned last month from his post as the president of Macao’s highest court, and announced his intention to run for Macao’s highest office, only days after incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng issued a statement that he would not be seeking a second term due to health issues.