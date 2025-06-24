Macao parties have begun submitting candidates for the legislative election

Various political parties in Macao have recently begun filing their candidate lists and political platform to the Electoral Affairs Commission in order to run in the Legislative Assembly Election on 14 September.

As of writing, the necessary documents had been submitted by six out of the eight nomination committees deemed eligible by the Electoral Affairs Commission to contest the 14 seats in the direct portion of the election.

According to media reports, four candidate lists for the direct election were made yesterday – from Macau Creating People’s Livelihood Force, the Power of Synergy, the Progress Promotion Union and the Alliance for a Happy Home.

As a newcomer to the legislative election, the Macau Creating People’s Livelihood Force submitted a list of seven candidates, which included Tim Wong and Leong Sio Iok as its first and second candidates.

Speaking to TDM, Wong said that his party would prioritise matters relating to local employment, the closure of satellite casinos, technical training, social welfare and housing. On the latter two, the aspiring lawmaker said he supported a monthly disability subsidy of 4,800 patacas and reducing the monthly senior housing rate to 2,500 patacas.

Meanwhile, the Power of Synergy handed in a list of six candidates, with incumbent legislator Ron Lam and Johnson Ian Heng Ut as its top two ranking candidates. “Employment is the first priority of our agenda,” Ian said. “Second, we want to promote more transparency of the government and more long-term policies.”

As for the Progress Promotion Union, it nominated 10 candidates, including Leong Hong Sai and legislator Ngan Iek Hang as its leading two candidates. Leong pointed out that his union would pay close attention to Macao’s industries, youth employment, the improvement of healthcare and transport, as well as urban revitalisation.

Lawmaker Grace Wong and Loi I Weng also intend to throw their hats in the ring as the first and second candidates of the Alliance for a Happy Home, which submitted a list of 14 candidates. Wong vowed to tackle issues relating to employment, youth development and the business environment, while also seeking to improve measures for families.

New Hope and the Macau-Guangdong Union Hope – the two remaining nomination committees that have yet to submit the required documents – have until this Thursday to make their submissions. The former is represented by incumbent lawmaker, José Pereira Coutinho, a pro-democracy candidate, who has served in the Legislative Assembly since 2005.

One other submission for the indirect election was made by the Rising Sun Cultural and Sports Union on Monday, with the group competing for 2 out of 12 indirectly elected seats via its first and second candidates, Angela Leong and Ma Chi Seng.

Earlier today, the head of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Seng Ioi Man, said that the candidate lists for all six of the indirect nomination committees had been received. Candidates are not permitted to campaign before the designated period, with the restriction lasting between 27 June and 29 August.

This year’s direct legislative election has seen the lowest recorded number of nomination committees participating – almost a 50 percent cut in comparison to the 19 groups registered in 2021. One other committee – the Mutual Help Grassroots, headed by Wong Wai Man – had registered – but failed to make the cut due to a case of alleged bribery. Wong denies any wrongdoing and claims the accusations are politically motivated.