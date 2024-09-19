Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Politics

Sam Hou Fai is declared the sole candidate in Macao’s CE election

The announcement follows a vetting procedure carried out by the Electoral Affairs Commission and the Committee for Safeguarding National Security
  • The election itself will be held on 13 October, with voting conducted by members of the Chief Executive Election Committee

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Sep 2024
Sam Hou Fai is declared the sole candidate in Macao’s CE election
Sam Hou Fai is declared the sole candidate in Macao’s CE election
If no formal objections are lodged, Sam’s candidacy will be finally confirmed on Friday – Photo by Jack Hong

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 19 Sep 2024, 8:38 am

The Electoral Affairs Commission has declared Sam Hou Fai to be the sole candidate for the chief executive (CE) election, due to be held on 13 October.

According to the commission, the 62-year-old former judge had obtained endorsements from 386 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.


The announcement follows the completion yesterday of a vetting procedure carried out by the commission and the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, which found that Sam had demonstrated sufficient support for Macao’s mini constitution, known as the Basic Law, and allegiance to the People’s Republic of China – requirements of any CE candidate.

[See more: Sam Hou Fai is a ‘wise choice’ for CE, says the head of the Macanese Association]

The list of members of the Chief Executive Election Committee who endorsed Sam is displayed at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo and can also be seen on the chief executive election website.

According to regulations, members of the Chief Executive Election Committee may lodge objections within one day of the Electoral Affairs Commission announcing its decision on the eligibility of nominated individuals. 

If no objections are received within that time, the Electoral Affairs Commission will issue a notice announcing the final confirmation of Sam’s candidacy.

UPDATED: 19 Sep 2024, 8:38 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend