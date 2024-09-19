Sam Hou Fai is declared the sole candidate in Macao’s CE election

The Electoral Affairs Commission has declared Sam Hou Fai to be the sole candidate for the chief executive (CE) election, due to be held on 13 October.

According to the commission, the 62-year-old former judge had obtained endorsements from 386 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.



The announcement follows the completion yesterday of a vetting procedure carried out by the commission and the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, which found that Sam had demonstrated sufficient support for Macao’s mini constitution, known as the Basic Law, and allegiance to the People’s Republic of China – requirements of any CE candidate.

The list of members of the Chief Executive Election Committee who endorsed Sam is displayed at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo and can also be seen on the chief executive election website.

According to regulations, members of the Chief Executive Election Committee may lodge objections within one day of the Electoral Affairs Commission announcing its decision on the eligibility of nominated individuals.

If no objections are received within that time, the Electoral Affairs Commission will issue a notice announcing the final confirmation of Sam’s candidacy.