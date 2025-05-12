Top official continues Macao inspection tour with focus on development and culture

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has continued his six-day inspection tour of Macao, with a focus on the region’s development and cultural initiatives.

According to a government statement, over the weekend Xia met with key figures, including Macao’s deputies to the National People’s Congress and local members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He has also held talks with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai.

A panel discussion was held at the Legislative Assembly on Sunday, chaired by the chamber’s president, Kou Hoi In, and attended by Cheong Weng Chon, the secretary for administration and justice.

In the afternoon, Xia, accompanied by the chief executive, visited Qingmao Port, where Wong Sio Chak, the secretary for security, briefed him on customs clearance and checkpoint operations.

Accompanied by the secretary for transport and public works Tam Vai Man, Xia then made a tour of Macao’s maritime area and of several sites designated for infrastructure development. He was briefed about the New Urban Area reclamation project as well as the integrated tourism and cultural zone and the Macao science and technology R&D industrial park, which were both outlined in Sam’s recent policy address.

Xia subsequently visited several memorial museums and cultural venues. During the visits, O Lam, the secretary for social affairs and culture, briefed him on the city’s development of cultural tourism. Among the sites visited were: the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao; the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum; Mong-Ha Village; the Former Residence of General Ye Ting; and the Dom Pedro V Theatre.

Xia, who arrived in Macao last Thursday, will proceed with the fifth day of his Macao inspection tour today.