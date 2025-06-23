Macao leader Sam Hou Fai will delay his Portugal trip until the autumn 

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has announced that his trip to Portugal, which had been scheduled for the first half of this year, will be postponed until some time between September and November.

During a community tour on Saturday, the 63-year-old told reporters that the trip has been delayed due to a number of factors, including the recent snap election in Portugal, which saw the country reelect the governing centre-right Democratic Alliance party and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

The CE explained that the new Portuguese government needed to undergo a “transition process.” At the same time, Sam noted that he was also dealing with “important social matters” on the homefront.

Aside from Portugal, the Macao leader may visit other European nations, including Spain and Belgium, which is home to the Macao Economic and Trade Office to the European Union. According to a government statement, these trips “were currently under coordination.”

Sam announced his intention to visit Portugal during a media event held shortly after his 2025 policy address in April. At the time, the CE said that the trip was intended to reflect the long-standing friendship between Macao and Portugal.

[See more: Prime Minister Luís Montenegro of Portugal will visit Macao in September, reports say]

Having lived and studied in Portugal, Sam, who speaks fluent Portuguese, has actively promoted stronger ties between the SAR and Lusophone countries since taking office last December.

While delivering a speech to mark the Day of Portugal earlier this month, Sam highlighted the local Portuguese community’s “significant contributions” to the healthy development of Macao. He added that ties between the SAR and Portugal would continue to “deepen” in various areas, ranging from the economy and trade to education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Montenegro is expected to pay a visit to Macao in September, as part of a wider diplomatic tour in China.

The Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo Sousa had also been set to land in Macao this month, but had to delay the trip until after summer due to the snap election held in May.

Macao continues to maintain strong ties with Portugal, which administered the territory for over 400 years until mainland China resumed the reins in 1999.