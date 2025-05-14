Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has postponed his visit to Macao 

A scheduled visit to Macao by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa next month has been postponed until after the summer due to his country’s turbulent political situation, the Macau Daily Times reports.

The postponement was confirmed by the Portuguese Consul General in Macau, Alexandre Leitão, at a press conference early this week. No new date was given for the visit.

There have been conflicting accounts as to whether the president had planned to spend Portugal Day, falling on 10 June, in the SAR, or visit during some other part of the month.

“The president had previously chosen Macao as the location to celebrate June 10,” Leitão told media on Tuesday, contradicting a previous denial. “Due to the current political situation, he cannot travel, but will come at a later time, within the second half of this year.”

“This has to do with the election and the legal compliance regarding all the follow-up work after the election, the appointment of the Prime Minister, and the taking office of a new government,” the diplomat added.

Portuguese voters – including many Macao residents – are heading to the polls this week for Sunday’s general election, following a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. It will be Portugal’s third legislative election in less than four years.

Leitão also said that Rebelo de Sousa’s absence from the consulate’s “Month of Portugal” programme in June would alter some of the proceedings and that they would be put on hold until the Portuguese president was able to make it to Macao.