Sam Hou Fai’s appointment as CE has been confirmed by the State Council

The State Council has formally appointed Sam Hou Fai as Macao’s next chief executive (CE), 12 days after the former judge – the only candidate – was backed in the role by the SAR’s 400-member electoral college in a near unanimous vote.

Sam will begin his new job on 20 December, taking over from incumbent Ho Iat Seng. The decision over Sam’s tenure was made at a State Council meeting presided over by Chinese Premier Li Qiang last Friday, state media reported.

At the meeting, Li emphasised the central government’s commitment to the political formula of “One Country, Two Systems,” affirming that Macao would continue to enjoy a high degree of autonomy and self-governance, even as its integration with the mainland ramps up.

Li said that Beijing would continue to support Macao and Sam’s new administration within the framework of the country’s overall development, promoting the city’s economic diversification and improving residents’ livelihoods.

Sam will be Macao’s first mainland-born leader. He served as president of the Court of Final Appeal, Macao’s highest court, before resigning in August to focus on his bid to become chief executive. During his campaign, he critiqued the SAR’s administrative shortcomings, highlighted the gambling industry’s negative impact on society and promised governmental reform with an emphasis on transparency.

After his unopposed victory in the election, Sam Hou Fai urged both the government and residents to “grasp the opportunities and meet the challenges, work hard together and reform.”