President Xi Jinping is visiting Macao next Wednesday 

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Macao for three days between 18 and 20 December, in order to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Macao’s administration to China and the establishment of the Macao SAR.

According to the Macao government, Xi will preside over the inauguration ceremony of the sixth term chief executive of the city, Sam Hou Fai. Much like in previous years, the Chinese President is expected to officiate the swearing of Sam and his senior cabinet members.

Xi will also be touring Macao for an inspection during his visit, although an outline of his schedule has not yet been unveiled.

In a statement, Sam expressed gratitude for the trip and said he was “deeply honoured” by Xi’s plan to visit the city for the 25th anniversary celebration and to personally attend the inauguration ceremony. The 62-year-old noted the upcoming trip holds great significance and reflects the central government’s support and love for Macao.

Sam previously met Xi in November at a meeting with senior Chinese leaders who officially recognised him as Macao’s incoming CE.

Incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng also issued a separate statement, which expressed similar sentiments, thanking Xi for visiting Macao again and for the central government’s support of the SAR.

The Chinese President’s last visit to Macao was in 2019 for the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover to the mainland and the swearing-in of Ho. At the time, it was Xi’s longest trip to Macao in an official capacity. That particular visit was notable as it took place while Hong Kong was facing anti-government protests.

Formerly the president of Macao’s Final Court of Appeal, Sam was selected to succeed Ho for a five-year term in October during an election in which he was the sole candidate. Sam has stated that he intends to unite the different sectors of society and make full of Macao’s strengths under the “One Country, Two Systems” policy.