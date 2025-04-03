Hengqin Port sees record crossings in first quarter of 2025

According to customs data presented by the Zhuhai authorities, the number of crossings made at Hengqin port totalled around 7 million in the first quarter 2025, an increase of almost 30 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic hit approximately 739,000 during this period, a jump of almost 45 percent over the same period of last year. Both figures represent new highs for a first-quarter period.

Based on the data, which was cited by Macao broadcaster TDM, the number of crossings made by Macao residents during this period reached 1.6 million, an almost 59 percent increase from last year. Meanwhile, crossings made by Macao vehicles with a single license plate reached 487,000 – an increase of 45 percent.

Over 660,000 crossings were made using the multiple-entry permit for Hengqin residents between January 1, the date of the permit’s launch, and 30 March, with the highest number in a day exceeding 2,000 individuals.

Zhuhai’s checkpoints are meanwhile expecting a significant rise in passenger flow with the Ching Ming Festival coming up this weekend, with April 5 expected to be the peak travel day.

This Ching Ming, Hengqin Port is expected to be even greater due to the eased travel policies and the average crossing time taking only 20 seconds. Authorities will be taking extra measures to manage passenger flow, including full staffing at inspection booths and deploying extra officers to assist those in need.