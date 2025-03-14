Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai calls for an end to ‘blame shifting’ in government

Macao’s chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reforming the public sector, telling multiple local media outlets at a Liaison Office meeting yesterday that it was necessary to facilitate better communication between government departments and address the “shifting of responsibility between public services.”

During the gathering, which involved discussions about how the city could implement the goals outlined at the recent “two sessions” legislative gathering in Beijing, Sam said that a number of working groups had already been established to boost interdepartmental cooperation.



He added that further measures to enhance the workings of the government and end the “blame-shifting” between departments could be put on the table as well.

Sam also outlined other goals for the SAR, which included strengthening Macao and Hengqin’s integration.

He expressed the need for legal innovations that would serve as a “breakthrough point” in terms of spurring further development in Hengqin.

Economic growth and diversification were also emphasised, along with improving the livelihood of residents through a “people-centered approach.”

Sam mentioned that the “One Country Two Systems” policy had “entered a new phase” and that upholding the policy was integral to his administration, in addition to “safeguarding national sovereignty” and “maintaining social peace and stability.”

Other speakers at the event included Zheng Xincong, the director of mainland China’s Macao Liaison Office; former CE and the vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference (CPCC), Edmund Ho Hau Wah; and Lao Ngai Leong, the leader of the Macao NPC delegation at the two sessions.