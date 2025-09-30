Macao unveils a series of special events to mark the ‘golden week’ holiday 

Macao is set to host a wide array of events during the eight-day “golden week” holiday that begins on National Day. The break runs from 1 to 7 October in mainland China.

At 8 am tomorrow, a flag-raising ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lotus Square, with Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai in attendance. Representatives from the central government’s Liaison Office in Macao, the Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner’s Office in Macao and the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison will be joining the event, along with government officials, members of Macao’s legislature and judiciary, and other dignitaries.

TDM will be broadcasting the ceremony live. The representatives will then head over to the Forum Macao Complex for a reception at 9:30 am, which will mark the 76th anniversary since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Various government departments have also arranged activities for tomorrow. The Sports Bureau will be hosting a fun run to celebrate National Day and World Walking Day. It starts at Lotus Square at 8:15 am.

Meanwhile, the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Competition will host two shows on 1 and 2 October, at 9 pm and 9:40 pm, with each performance lasting for approximately 18 minutes. The Chinese and Portuguese pyrotechnic teams will set the sky ablaze on the first night, followed by the Philippine and Japanese teams on the second night.

A carnival will also be organised in the waterfront area adjacent to the Macao Science Centre on 1 and 2 October, between 5:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, visitors will be permitted to enter the Macau Grand Prix Museum, the Macao Museum and the Macao Science Centre free of charge on 1 October.

On top of this, markets and events are scheduled to take place in and around the temporary pedestrian zones that will be set up in Taipa Village and Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo (near Ruins of St. Paul’s) from 1 to 7 October, between 12 pm and 7 pm.

Taipa Village will feature a market at the entrance of the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, while Rua de Nossa Senhora will offer snacks and handicrafts via the Hong Kung Night Market. For more information about the location of the pedestrian zones and markets, click here.

Hengqin authorities have also announced various events during the holidays. These include a “Hengqin-Macao Family Banquet,” which will be held at the Hengqin Tianmu River Rowing Park between 1 and 3 October, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The event will feature seven inflatable installations, National Game souvenir prizes, as well as performances by choir groups, bands, magicians and clowns. Drone performances featuring over 700 of these aircrafts will also take place between 8 pm and 8:15 pm during the banquet’s three-day run.

Other major events include the Macau International Cultural Cuisine Festival at Hengqin’s Huafa Shopping Mall, which will showcase the offerings of over 100 food brands between now and Sunday, from 4 pm to 9 pm daily.

Hengqin’s inaugural Life Festival will also be held at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex between 1 and 7 October. The event has a jam packed programme that includes art installations, music performances, an art parade and a food market. For a detailed rundown of the schedule, click here.