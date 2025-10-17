Cheong Weng Chon elected Legislative Assembly president as other officials sworn in

André Cheong Weng Chon, who previously served as Macao’s secretary for administration and justice, has been unanimously elected as the president of the Legislative Assembly by lawmakers.

This marks the first time since the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region that a newcomer to the legislature and an appointed lawmaker has been chosen as the assembly’s speaker. All previous presidents were indirectly-elected legislators.

It also represents the first instance since the SAR’s establishment that an incumbent policy secretary has been appointed to the Legislative Assembly, and the first time a former government official has been elected as the legislature’s president.

Cheong, 59, is one of seven members appointed by Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai to the 33-member Legislative Assembly, which began its new term yesterday. The assembly comprises 14 directly elected deputies, 12 indirectly elected by association representatives, and 7 appointed by the chief executive.

[See more: Sam’s National Day address focuses on economic diversification and regional ties]

Meanwhile, Sam has also administered the swearing-in of Wong Sio Chak as the secretary for administration and justice, Chan Tsz King as the secretary for security, and Tong Hio Fong as prosecutor-general. Wong subsequently took an additional oath as a member of the Executive Council. Over 260 guests attended the ceremony.

In the evening, the CE held a gathering with the newly sworn-in president and members of the legislature. He urged them to enhance the legislature’s roles in political leadership and legislative oversight, and to act as a crucial bridge to the public.

Sam also emphasised the MSAR Government’s commitment to strengthening communication and coordination with the Legislative Assembly, consolidating the constitutional order and the executive-led system, while enhancing governance capabilities and efficiency.