Wine makers in Portugal’s Vinho Verde region are pursuing Asian markets

Portugal’s Vinho Verde wine region, one of 14 in the country, will expand on its growing success in Asia with promotions this year in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, reports Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The Porto-based Comissão de Viticultura da Região dos Vinhos Verdes (CVRVV) announced the planned activities as part of its promotional plan for 2025, noting around 30 producers from the region will participate in the effort to strengthen Vinho Verde’s presence in Asia.

Japan has already been a significant market for the CVRVV, generating more than 1.6 million euros (US$1.7 million) with annual growth of over 20 percent. Vinho Verde will kick off its Asia tour next week, returning for the second edition of ProWine Tokyo, Japan’s biggest international wine and spirits fair.

Among more than 190 exhibitors from 21 countries at the fair will be 16 producers representing CVRVV, as well as two educational seminars on the native grape varieties of the region and some of their more unexpected wines, led by sommelier and wine educator Koichi Tanabe.

The four Asian markets are among more than 10 defined in the commission’s promotion plan for 2025, budgeted at 2.9 million euros (US$3.1 million). “The Asian market is very receptive to Vinho Verde Wine due to its highly gastronomic and versatile profile, ideal for harmonising with local cuisine,” Carla Cunha, marketing director at CVRVV, noted in a press release.

A group of 13 producers will also attend a tasting in Taiwan, giving residents the opportunity to taste more than 100 wines from the region. CVRVV will be promoting two educational seminars on the island, aimed at specialised trade and media audiences, led by Thomas Ho, an educator, award-winning sommelier and founder of wine consultancy firm Le Somm, whose clients include four Michelin-starred restaurants.

Promotions in Singapore and Malaysia, scheduled for July and September respectively, will take a different form.

In those countries, the CVRVV will focus on “raising awareness of the region, the variety of styles of Vinho Verde and its suitability for various moments of consumption, as well as the potential for ageing and harmonisation,” the organisation said.

Vinho Verde is Portugal’s largest wine-growing region, encompassing nine subregions in the northwest corner that stretch from the Atlantic coast to the mountainous border with Spain. The Atlantic influence extends to nearly every subregion, river valleys running east to west allowing sea winds to penetrate well inland, although differences in microclimates, soil typology, wines and culture make each subregion unique.

Despite the name – “Green Wine” in English – the Vinho Verde region produces a variety of whites, reds, rosés and sparkling wines.