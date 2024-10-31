Sam Hou Fai has gone to Beijing to receive his appointment as CE

Macao’s chief executive-designate, Sam Hou Fai, is in Beijing from today until 2 November. While there, he will receive the Order of the State Council confirming his appointment as the next leader of the SAR.

The Government Information Bureau bulletin did not mention the specific date on which Sam would receive his decree of appointment.

The former judge is set to take over from incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng on 20 December – the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao as a Special Administrative Region (SAR). Sam was the sole candidate for the top job, after Ho announced he would not be seeking a second term in office due to health reasons, and collected 394 of 400 possible votes from the Election Committee on 13 October.

The decision to appoint Sam as Macao’s next chief executive was confirmed at a meeting of the State Council in Beijing last Friday. At that meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasised the central government’s commitment to the political formula of “One Country, Two Systems,” affirming that Macao would continue to enjoy a high degree of autonomy and self-governance, even as its integration with the mainland ramps up.

Li added that Beijing would continue to support Macao and Sam’s new administration within the framework of the country’s overall development, promoting the city’s economic diversification and improving residents’ livelihoods.

Sam will be Macao’s first mainland-born leader. He served as president of the Court of Final Appeal, Macao’s highest court, before resigning in August to focus on his bid to become chief executive. During his campaign, he critiqued the SAR’s administrative shortcomings, highlighted the gambling industry’s negative impact on society and promised governmental reform with an emphasis on transparency.