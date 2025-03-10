Macao’s NPC delegates tasked with promoting ‘two sessions’ outcomes

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Macao’s National People’s Congress (NPC) deputies during the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing last Friday.

According to Macau Post Daily, Ding emphasized the importance of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macao for the 25th anniversary of its return to China, stating that President Xi’s visit “navigated the way for the future development” of the SAR.

Ding called on the Macao NPC deputies to implement the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speeches, which stressed China’s development and Macao’s progress under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle.

He emphasised the need for Macao’s new government to enhance its national security mechanisms and promote economic diversification, Macau Post Daily said, particularly through the Macao-Hengqin integration project

Ding also advocated for expanding Macao’s international ties and outlined three expectations for the Macao NPC deputies: to promote the outcomes of the “two sessions” (as the jointly held NPC and CPPCC sessions are called), to support the Macao government in its work, and to forge greater consensus in the community.

Lao Ngai Leong, leader of the Macao NPC deputies, presided over the meeting. Six deputies – José Chui Sai Peng, Ng Sio Lai, Si Ka Lon, Chen Hong, and Vong Hin Fai – presented suggestions on areas such as the Hengqin cooperation zone, education, legal services, elderly care, and Macao’s international role.

Macao’s policy secretaries and senior officials also pledged to closely scrutinse the outcomes of the two sessions, Macau Post Daily reported, including President Xi’s speeches and the central government’s work report.