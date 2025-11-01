Macao’s gaming revenue in October sets a new monthly post-pandemic record 

Macao’s casino sector reported a gross gaming revenue (GGR) of 24.08 billion patacas (US$3.01 billion) in October, according to the latest data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The current earning represents a significant jump in comparison to the 18.28 billion patacas (US$2.27 billion) generated in September (traditionally a slow tourism month), and to the 20.78 billion patacas (US$2.59 billion) recorded in October 2024.

Despite the impact of typhoons in late September and early October, the GGR in October remained strong due to events such as the 8-day “golden week” break that began on National Day and included the Mid-Autumn Festival. Meanwhile, the NBA China Games and Jackson Wang concert that took place shortly after the holiday period helped to further fuel the influx of visitors.

Last month’s strong GGR performance smashes the post-Covid high recorded during the peak summer holiday period in August. With a gaming revenue of 22.15 billion patacas (US$2.76 billion), August now has the second highest GGR recorded since the pandemic.

Overall, Macao’s GGR in the first ten months of this year comes to a total of 205.42 billion patacas (US$25.68 billion). When averaged over the 10 months, this exceeds the SAR government’s monthly GGR forecast of 19 billion patacas (US$27.36 billion).

Originally, the authorities had expected the local gaming industry to generate an average monthly GGR of 20 billion patacas (US$2.4 billion), or 240 billion patacas (US$28.8 billion) for the entirety of 2025. However, weaker-than-expected initial performances led to the current revised projections of 19 billion patacas per month, or 228 billion patacas (US$28.5 billion) for the whole year.

In contrast to the government’s conservative projections, some analysts believe that Macao’s GGR this year could reach as high as 248.96 billion patacas (US$30.79 billion), up by 10 percent year-on-year.