Macao weathers Typhoon Matmo with minor incidents

The no 8 typhoon signal was hoisted in Macao in the early hours of Sunday morning as Typhoon Matmo skirted Macao some 300 kilometres to the south, bringing strong winds and driving rain.

A blue storm surge warning was also issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials), fearing the possibility of flooding in low-lying parts of the city.

However, the no. 8 warning signal was lowered to a no. 3 signal at 1 pm yesterday, allowing public transport and other services to gradually resume. One minor injury was reported during the passage of the typhoon, and there were 16 reports of typhoon-related incidents made to the Civil Protection Operations Centre, including collapsed scaffolding and fallen trees.

The Macao Bridge successfully operated for the first time during the typhoon yesterday, offering a vital new vehicle link between Taipa and the peninsula. In the past, the hosting of a no. 8 signal meant that vehicular traffic between the two areas was restricted to the enclosed lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge.

In response to questions over why the raising of a no. 8 signal was felt necessary when Typhoon Matmo was some distance away from Macao, the SMG issued a statement saying that Matmo’s circulation was broad enough to affect the territory. Officials said the storm “could not be underestimated.”

In Guangdong province, where Matmo made landfall, 150,000 people were evacuated from the typhoon’s path. Matmo caused severe damage to power grids at Suixi County in Zhanjiang, leading to power outages.