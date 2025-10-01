Menu
Macao’s gaming revenue in September slips to 18.28 billion patacas

After two months of consecutive gains during the busy summer holidays, the local casino industry’s revenue dipped in September
  • The GGR decline this month is not unexpected, as September is typically an off-peak period for Macao’s gambling and tourism sector

01 Oct 2025
The month-on-month decline in September is unsurprising given the high benchmark set during a busy August

01 Oct 2025

UPDATED: 01 Oct 2025, 3:02 pm

Macao’s casino industry generated 18.28 billion patacas (US$2.27 billion) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) last month, according to the latest data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. 

September’s gaming revenue represents a significant decrease compared with the 22.15 billion patacas (US$2.76 billion) recorded in August. It is, however, a 6 percent increase over the 17.25 billion patacas (US$2.15 billion) registered in August 2024. 

The month-on-month decline is unsurprising given the high benchmark set during the summer month of August, which together with July is one of the busiest periods for Macao’s all-important gambling and tourism industry. 

In August, Macao recorded its best monthly GGR performance so far this year, with local casino revenue jumping by 0.13 percent month-on-month, or 12.2 percent year-on-year. 

The second highest monthly GGR so far this year was registered in July, which saw the gambling sector generate 22.12 billion patacas (US$131.21 billion) in revenue, up by 5 percent month-on-month, or 19 percent year-on-year. 

By contrast, September is considered a slow month, so much so the government initiated a 13-week consumption scheme on 1 September to support local businesses. 

Overall, Macao’s GGR between January and September comes to a total of 181.3 billion patacas (US$22.6 billion). When averaged, this number is equivalent to 20.14 billion patacas (US$2.51 billion) per month – higher than the government’s revised monthly GGR forecast of 19 billion patacas (US$2.28 billion). 

For the last half of this year, Seaport Research Partners expects Macao’s GGR to grow 9 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, full year revenue is forecast to jump by 7 percent. 

Despite the strong performance of Macao’s casino industry in recent months, some experts warned earlier this year that the sector may have already reached its peak. Indeed, the weaker-than-expected casino earnings so far this year resulted in the Macao government slashing its yearly GGR predictions for 2025 from the original 240 billion patacas (US$29.99 billion) to the current 228 billion patacas (US$28.48 billion). 

