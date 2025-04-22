Macao, Hengqin and Zhuhai representatives attend a landmark trade seminar in Brazil

Over 180 Chinese and Brazilian officials and business leaders gathered in São Paulo, Brazil, for the inaugural China (Zhuhai, Hengqin, Macao)-Brazil (São Paulo) Economic and Trade Exchange Seminar last week, which resulted in the signing of two cooperation agreements and four strategic cooperation agreements.

The event was an opportunity for representatives from the three Chinese jurisdictions to introduce their respective offerings to Brazilian investors, according to a statement from the Macao’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials, IPIM).

IPIM director Sam Lei was one of the seminar’s speakers. He highlighted the value of the institute’s services in helping enterprises from lusophone countries enter the mainland Chinese market – and noted that a third of companies it assisted in 2024 were from Brazil.

Afterwards, a 16-member delegation from Macao and the mainland embarked on a five-day tour of three Brazilian cities: Sao Paulo, Cuiaba, and Manaus. The trip “enabled more than 100 business talks and the signing of four cooperation agreements [and] MoUs,” IPIM said.

Chinese agricultural machinery and fertilisers and Brazilian food products were focus commodities during the tour – which IPIM noted leveraged Macao’s “pivotal role as a precise connector between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.”

The trip also promoted the upcoming China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (C-PLPEX) in Macao this October. During a roadshow held on 17 April, several Brazilian businesses expressed strong interest in participating.