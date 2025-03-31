New Brazil-China maritime route to boost biofertiliser trade and slash logistics costs

A new maritime route connecting Gaolan Port in Zhuhai and Santana in Amapá, Brazil, is set to launch on 14 April, significantly enhancing trade between the two nations.

The direct connection, which was first reported in Bacana News, is projected to reduce transport time and logistics costs by up to 30 percent, marking a substantial improvement in supply chain efficiency.

This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed last year by the Companhia Docas de Santana and the Administrative Commission of the Zhuhai Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The agreement facilitates direct docking for Chinese ships in the region, with the new arrangements will be managed by Sino-LAC Supply Chain Co. Ltd – a specialist in transnational customs operations and storage, established in 2015.

China plans to export biofertilisers via the Port of Santana for distribution throughout Brazil, particularly in the Midwest and Amapá regions. In exchange, Brazil will supply soybean grains to China, with the aim of creating a balanced trade flow.

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has already tested the first batch of imported Chinese biofertilisers, which will be transferred to local production initiatives through the Federal Rural University of the Amazon.

The new route is expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and open new business opportunities.

Initially focused on biofertilisers, it will eventually expand to include the transport of other agricultural products from Amapá and surrounding regions to China.

