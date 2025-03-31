Menu
New Brazil-China maritime route to boost biofertiliser trade and slash logistics costs

A new direct shipping route between Zhuhai and Santana in Brazil, launching on 14 April, promises to cut transport times and logistics costs by 30 percent
  • The initiative will enhance trade flows of biofertilisers and soybeans, aiming to foster economic growth and sustainable agricultural practices

31 Mar 2025
Zhuhai’s port, seen here, will soon be able to offer speedier and cheap routes to Brazil for the export of agricultural products such as biofertiliser – Photo by IVAN KUZKIN

31 Mar 2025

A new maritime route connecting Gaolan Port in Zhuhai and Santana in Amapá, Brazil, is set to launch on 14 April, significantly enhancing trade between the two nations. 

The direct connection, which was first reported in Bacana News, is projected to reduce transport time and logistics costs by up to 30 percent, marking a substantial improvement in supply chain efficiency.

This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed last year by the Companhia Docas de Santana and the Administrative Commission of the Zhuhai Economic and Technological Development Zone. 

The agreement facilitates direct docking for Chinese ships in the region, with the new arrangements will be managed by Sino-LAC Supply Chain Co. Ltd – a specialist in transnational customs operations and storage, established in 2015.

[See more: Elevated Sino-Brazilian relations push China’s Shandong province to the forefront]

China plans to export biofertilisers via the Port of Santana for distribution throughout Brazil, particularly in the Midwest and Amapá regions. In exchange, Brazil will supply soybean grains to China, with the aim of creating a balanced trade flow.

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has already tested the first batch of imported Chinese biofertilisers, which will be transferred to local production initiatives through the Federal Rural University of the Amazon. 

The new route is expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and open new business opportunities.

Initially focused on biofertilisers, it will eventually expand to include the transport of other agricultural products from Amapá and surrounding regions to China. 

The first draft of this story was edited by AI for clarity and conciseness, then manually checked by an editor.

