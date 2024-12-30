Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

China is expecting a New Year tourism boom

Intensive efforts to relax immigration policies for foreign travellers should result in a busy New Year’s holiday, according to officials
  • The number of foreigners visiting the mainland visa-free has already increased more than 120 percent this year, compared with 2023 figures

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

31 Dec 2024
China is expecting a New Year tourism boom
China is expecting a New Year tourism boom
Passport holders from dozens of countries can now spend up to 30 days in China visa-free – Photo by May_Chanikran

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

31 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 31 Dec 2024, 8:19 am

The mainland is expected “to become a popular destination for foreign tourists this upcoming New Year holiday,” state-run news agency Xinhua reported yesterday. 

The National Immigration Administration has forecast an 18.8 percent rise in inbound and outbound travellers this New Year’s Eve, with airports in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu expected to handle almost 200,000 international passengers each day of the holiday.

Many tourists are expected to take advantage of the central government’s recent transit policy relaxation, which permits eligible foreigners to spend up to 240 hours (10 days) in the mainland without obtaining a visa – so long as they are travelling through China to a third destination.

[See more: China has significantly extended its transit permit scheme]

The central authorities have been working hard to attract more foreign visitors over the past year, having expanded China’s mutual and unilateral visa-waiver policies numerous times. Each round has allowed citizens from additional countries to more easily enter the mainland. Passport holders from dozens of countries – belatedly including Portugal – can now spend up to 30 days there visa-free.

According to official data from the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection, almost 1,000 foreigners landing in the city were issued with 240-hour temporary entry permits between 17 and 24 December. The top five countries represented were Russia, the US, the UK, Sweden and Canada.

The mainland recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November this year, up 86.2 percent compared with the same period in 2023. Almost 18 million of those visitors entered the country visa-free – a year-on-year growth of 123.3 percent.

UPDATED: 31 Dec 2024, 8:19 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend