Zhuhai’s population broke the 2.5 million mark last year 

The population of Zhuhai and Hengqin hit 2.51 million residents as of 1 November 2024, marking an increase of 24,400 people or 0.98 percent in comparison to the 2.49 million registered a year earlier.

According to data published last Thursday by the Statistics Bureau of Zhuhai, 2.28 million inhabitants lived in the urban areas of Zhuhai, while some 229,000 resided in the suburban and rural parts. By proportion, 90.91 percent of Zhuhai’s population were city-dwellers, an increase of 0.04 percent year-on-year.

Xiangzhou District, which includes the sub districts of Hengqin, Gaoxin and Wanshan, had the greatest number of residents, with a population of 1.43 million people. Its urbanisation rate stood at 99.93 percent.

Doumen District and Jinwan District came at a distant second and third place, registering a population of roughly 625,900 and 461,500, with an urbanisation rate of 66.38 percent and 96.19 percent respectively.

Data from the bureau also revealed that the birthrate at the end of 2024 stood at 9.26 births per thousand people, up by 0.41 year-on-year. Meanwhile, the death rate totalled 3.03, down 0.07, while the natural rate of growth amounted to 6.22, rising by 0.47.

Zhuhai’s population has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with government data showing that the population totalled only 1.56 million in 2011. This figure grew slowly in subsequent years, rising to 1.61 million in 2014, 1.89 million in 2018 and 2.47 million in 2022.

As for Guangdong, figures from the statistics bureau indicate that the province was home to around 127.8 million people at the end of last year, an increase of 740,000 people year-on-year.

Urban dwellers made up almost 76 percent of the province’s entire population, with their total reaching 97.01 million individuals. In contrast, the 30.79 million residents living in Guangdong’s suburban or rural areas accounted for roughly 24 percent of the population.