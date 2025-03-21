MGM is opening its first Zhuhai hotel this May 

MGM Resorts International is set to unveil its inaugural hotel in Zhuhai, MGM Reserve Zhuhai, this May, making it the casino operator’s first luxury property to be launched under the new “Reserve” marque.

According to a Chinese language statement published by the new hotel’s operator, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, the property will be situated against the backdrop of Fenghuang Shan (Phoenix Mountain) and Xiangshan Lake Park. Details are scant, although one Hong Kong media outlet reported that it will have 155 guest rooms. Villas, three restaurants and a banquet space are also planned.

“With the launch of the new brand, MGM Reserve, we hope to interpret the art of contemporary Chinese hospitality from MGM’s point of view and create an emotional connection across cultures,” said the CEO of MGM Resorts International, Bill Hornbuckle.

Other brands in the company’s portfolio include Bellagio by MGM, MGM, Mirage by MGM, MX by MGM and Mhub by MGM.

Currently, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality operates a number of properties across China, including MGM Shenzhen, MGM Qingdao, Diaoyutai Hotel Qingdao, MGM Grand Sanya, Mhub by MGM Nanjing Jiangning, MGM Shanghai West Bund and Bellagio by MGM Shanghai.

Future MGM properties are targeted for Wuhan and Hainan, in addition to more in Shanghai and Shenzhen. MGM Resorts International has two properties in Macao – MGM Macau and MGM Cotai – which are operated by a subsidiary, MGM China.