A new ferry service between Taipa and Zhongshan will launch tomorrow

A new ferry service between Macao’s Taipa Ferry Terminal and Zhongshan Passenger Port will begin operation from tomorrow, with two round trips scheduled each day.

According to an official statement, ferries from the Taipa Ferry Terminal will depart at 10:30 am and 6:30 pm, while the service from Zhongshan Port will leave at 9:15 am and 5:00 pm. Passengers can expect the one-way journey to take approximately 50 minutes.

A one-way standard adult ferry ticket costs 120 yuan, while the fare for the first class cabin and the VIP cabin are marked at 180 yuan and 240 yuan respectively.

To mark the inauguration of the new ferry route, the operator, Yuet Tung Shipping, has announced that the price of a one-way standard fare will be slashed to 25 yuan during the first five days of operation.

Standard tickets will then be priced at 65 yuan – an almost 50 percent discount – between 20 January and 31 March. Passengers will also be given promotional vouchers and souvenirs.

The opening of the new Taipa-Zhongshan ferry route follows the inauguration of the Zhongshan Passenger Port on 28 November.

Designed to accommodate as many as 2.77 million passengers annually, the new port allows for speedier travel between the mainland city and other parts of the Greater Bay Area (GBA). For instance, a ferry ride to Hong Kong’s international airport takes only 50 minutes, reducing the travel time by roughly 20 minutes in comparison to the journey from the old Zhongshan terminal.

The Taipa-Zhongshan ferry service is part of a broader effort on the part of the Chinese government and the regional authorities to develop a comprehensive transport network that will allow for a “one-hour living circle” within the GBA.