Macao lawmakers hold their first post-pandemic group tour to Shenzhen and Zhuhai

Members of Macao’s Legislative Assembly embarked on a two-day inspection visit to Shenzhen and Zhuhai yesterday, marking their first group trip since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Headed by the Legislative Assembly president, Kou Hoi In, the delegation of more than 30 lawmakers visited various high-tech firms in the two cities and engaged in discussions with local government leaders.

According to local media reports, the group of lawmakers began the tour at the Shenzhen Industrial Museum where they learnt about the city’s latest high-tech products. Yesterday afternoon, they paid a visit to BYD to learn about the firm’s development and to inspect its various products, including the SkyShuttle tram and new energy vehicles.

They then conducted a meeting at the Wuzhou Guest House with their Shenzhen counterparts, including Dai Yunlong of the standing committee of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress; Tang Shukui, the secretary of the standing committee; and Jiang Likun, the head of Shenzhen’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.

During the meeting, Kou pointed out that while the GBA was developing well, there was a need to figure out how to improve the region’s coordination and connectivity. As well, Kou mentioned the need to better leverage the benefits of the three systems of Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the deputy president of the Legislative Assembly, Chui Sai Cheong, said that even though Macao and Shenzhen belonged to different legal and regulatory jurisdictions, they could still support each other by using their strengths to complement each other’s weaknesses, leading to a win-win situation.

Today, the legislators visited Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technologies, Huawei, Zhuhai Aerospace Land and the liaison office of the Wanzai Sub-District Standing Committee.

The Macao representatives are also due to meet with the leaders of the standing committee of the Zhuhai Municipal People’s Congress before returning to Macao tonight.