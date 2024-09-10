Menu
Menu
Menu
Greater Bay Area

Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong ink cybersecurity pact

A more collaborative cybersecurity framework across the Greater Bay Area will enhance China’s national security, says a top Hong Kong official
  • The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Cybersecurity Week, which is currently underway

10 Sep 2024
This year’s China Cybersecurity Week has the theme of ‘Cybersecurity for the people and by the people’

Macao, Guangdong province and Hong Kong have signed a new cybersecurity deal that will see enhanced cooperation in technological exchange, information sharing and emergency response measures across the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the South China Morning Post reports.

Authorities from the three governments signed the memorandum of understanding in Guangzhou’s Nansha district on Sunday, at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Cybersecurity Week.

Hong Kong’s secretary for innovation, technology and industry, Sun Dong, hailed the deal as a win for national security. “Without cybersecurity, there is no national security,” he said, noting that Hong Kong had experienced “many challenges” in this area over the past year due to geopolitical tensions.

[See more: Cyberattacks in Macao are soaring but officials say most are being foiled]

“[Without cybersecurity] the smooth process of advancing from stability to prosperity cannot be guaranteed, nor can the fundamental interest of the public be protected,” he said.

Cyberattacks have also been on the rise in Macao. In July, hackers managed to temporarily shut down five government websites – including that of the Office of the Secretary for Security. A week later, local broadcaster Teledifusão de Macao (TDM) announced hackers had affected its website and mobile application’s ability to operate normally for just over an hour one evening.

This year’s China Cybersecurity Week has the theme of “Cybersecurity for the people and by the people.” It includes a cybersecurity technology summit forum, awareness campaigns on campuses, talent recruitment drives, venture capital investment sessions, entrepreneurship competitions and other themed events, Xinhua reported.

