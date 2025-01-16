Guangdong aims for 5 percent GDP growth in 2025

The province of Guangdong generated 14 trillion yuan (US$1.91 trillion) in GDP last year, according to official estimates reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The figure is the highest of any province across the nation, which Guangdong has led for 36 years in terms of GDP.

Provincial officials say they are now targeting GDP growth of 5 percent for 2025, on the back of improved fixed-asset investments and a growth in retail sales.

Last year, industrial investment in the province topped 1.5 trillion yuan, representing 6.7 percent year-on-year growth. Investment in technological upgrades rose by 11.5 percent,

maintaining the double-digit growth of the last two years.

Enterprises engaged in advanced manufacturing contributed 56.7 percent of total industrial output and those in high-tech manufacturing were behind 31.6 percent of the total. The province is home to roughly 77,000 high-tech enterprises.

Figures show that there was a 21 percent jump in the manufacture of integrated circuits year on year, along with a 43 percent rise in the production of new-energy vehicles, a 31.2 percent increase in industrial robots, and a 12.5 percent boost in smartphone production.

Research and development expenditure in 2024 reached 510 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, the total imports and exports of the province grew 9.8 percent year-on-year to surpass 9 trillion yuan in 2024, according to customs data. Exports were up 8.4 percent to 5.89 trillion yuan, while imports grew 12.5 percent to 3.22 trillion yuan.