Card-free immigration channels are coming to Gongbei and Shenzhen Bay 

Eligible travellers who frequently travel between mainland China and the two SARs will soon be able to make border crossings in Gongbei Port and Shenzhen Bay Port by having their faces scanned under a pilot express channel scheme to be introduced on Wednesday.

According to an announcement by China’s National Immigration Administration, Chinese and non-Chinese Macao and Hong Kong residents who hold a valid Mainland Travel Permit will be eligible, as will mainland residents who hold a Hong Kong and Macao Travel Permit and multiple-journey endorsements. All users must be 14 years of age or above.

As part of the new scheme, participants are required to give permission to border control officials to collect relevant information, including facial and fingerprint data.

While the new biometric channels will not make use of ID cards, users are still required to carry their valid physical documentation with them, for purposes such as booking accommodation and transport, and for inspection when requested.

Following the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions between late 2022 and early 2023, authorities in Macao, Hong Kong and mainland China have been implementing measures to improve checkpoints between the three areas. Back in July, the two SARs launched a scheme to allow for crossings between the two areas via QR codes, facial recognition and fingerprints. Similarly, the mainland authorities began trialling an iris recognition system at Macao’s Border Gate crossing last year.

No announcements have been made as to whether there are plans to expand the scheme to other major ports.