A new PLA stealth fighter jet will be unveiled at the Zhuhai Airshow

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force declassified its J-35A stealth fighter jet earlier this week, enabling the model to make its public debut at the 15th Zhuhai Airshow, China Daily reported.

The annual airshow, also called the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, is scheduled to run from 12 until 17 November. It is the country’s biggest arms show and a globally significant defence exhibition.

Colonel Niu Wenbo from the PLA Air Force’s Equipment Department told media in Beijing that the new, fifth-generation jet was a mid-size stealth combat plane with multiple roles, but did not elaborate on whether it had been commissioned or how it would be displayed in Zhuhai.

With the J-35A, China is set to become the second country after the US to have two types of stealth fighter jets in active service – making the new plane’s unveiling a significant milestone for the air force and a major boost for China’s military capability. The PLA Air Force currently uses J-20 heavy-duty stealth combat aircraft, first commissioned in 2016.

The J-35A was designed by the Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute for air combat, but can also conduct strikes against targets on land and at sea. According to the institute’s chief designer, Wang Yongqing, the plane is effective at detecting and attacking hostile planes before being noticed.

Other military aircraft expected to be on display at the Zhuhai Airshow include the J-20 and Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57. China Daily noted that if this happens, it will be “the first time in the world that three models of stealth combat jets appear in a single show.”