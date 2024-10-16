The 136th Canton Fair is now underway

The 136th China Import and Export Fair – better known as Canton Fair – kicked off yesterday in Guangzhou. The expo, which runs until 4 November, features “new records” in exhibitors and activities, according to a statement from the organisers.

More than 30,000 companies have registered for the on-site exhibition at the Canton Fair Complex, which covers an area of 1.55 million square metres. The vast majority are export-focused, and about 15 percent are attending for the first time.

The Canton Fair also has a strong online presence, which has been enhanced this year with several new functions – including a dedicated Canton Fair app. About 48,000 companies are expected to showcase some 3.75 million products digitally.

The sprawling expo will also host more than 750 trade promotion events to shed light on industry trends and international markets, enabling participating companies to launch new collaborations, according to organisers.

Some 250 matchmaking events between Chinese vendors and multinational companies will also be organised, they added.

Chu Shijia, the secretary general of the Canton Fair and director general of the China Foreign Trade Centre, said that 125,000 overseas buyers had pre-registered for the fair by 9 October – indicating the expo’s role as a “vital bridge” between Chinese manufacturers and global markets.