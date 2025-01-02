China’s homegrown C919 jet now flies between Hong Kong and Shanghai

China’s domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, is now flying a daily round-trip between Shanghai and Hong Kong for China Eastern Airlines, state media reports. The inaugural flight – which landed on schedule on Wednesday morning – was the aircraft’s first commercial foray outside the mainland.

The development has been hailed as a milestone in the country’s aviation manufacturing sector, with Hong Kong’s transport secretary Mable Chan describing it as a way to “showcase China’s breakthroughs and achievements … to the world.”

She noted that because the route flew in and out of Hong Kong – a global aviation hub – it would likely allow international travellers to appreciate the homegrown plane. Chan said she felt “very honoured that Hong Kong has become the first region outside the mainland” to host regular C919 flights.

Built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the C919 is China’s first self-developed single-aisle passenger jet. It is designed to eventually compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

The first C919 rolled off its Shanghai production line in 2015, and the aircraft completed its inaugural commercial flight – from Shanghai to Beijing – in May 2023. Today, three domestic carriers use the model: Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with COMAC in October 2024, pledging to support C919 aircraft operations at Hong Kong International Airport and promote them in global markets.