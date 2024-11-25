The University of Macau confers almost 2000 higher degrees

More than 1,900 University of Macau (UM) graduated with higher degrees on Saturday, at a ceremony officiated by Ao Ieong U, the secretary for social affairs and culture, who was standing in for Chief Executive and UM chancellor Ho Iat Seng.

In her speech, Ao Ieong said UM was committed to “reflecting new trends in international higher education development in its teaching and research activities.”

She highlighted several UM initiatives – including the Hengqin University of Macau Advanced Research Institute, the inauguration of the Macao Centre for Testing of Chinese Medicine, and development of a Sino-Portuguese science “popularisation platform” – as evidence of the university’s innovative approach.

[See more: The University of Macau climbs up the World University Rankings again]

UM rector Yonghua Song noted that 2024 marked the 10th anniversary of UM’s relocation to its Hengqin campus. He offered three pieces of advice to this year’s graduates: “First, keep learning and develop interdisciplinary skills. Second, foster resilience in times of adversity and thrive amid challenges. Third, pursue innovation and shoulder responsibilities.”

In a speech representing the graduates, Un Su Kei expressed her gratitude to professors and encouraged her fellow graduates to remain persistent, determined and enthusiastic, and said she looked forward to watching their successes play out.

By qualification type, 309 of this year’s batch of postgraduates earned PhDs, 1,551 received master’s degrees, and 50 were awarded postgraduate certificates or diplomas.