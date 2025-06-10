Leitão calls for greater use of the Portuguese language in Day of Portugal speech

The consul general of Portugal in Macao, Alexandre Leitão, has advocated for increased use of the Portuguese language to diversify the city’s economy, which heavily relies on casinos and tourism.

Speaking during Day of Portugal celebrations yesterday, Leitão referenced President Xi Jinping’s December statement that Macao is “the only place in the world where Portuguese and Chinese are official languages.” According to the Portuguese new agency Lusa, Leitão said this remark “reinforced hope for a broader dissemination and widespread use of Portuguese in the administration and society of the Macao SAR.”

He argued that such a goal “would undeniably be advantageous for the important platform that promotes economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries,” and asserted that “Everyone in the Macao SAR is aware of the contribution of Portuguese businesses and workers to the growth and quality of Macao’s economy.”

The diplomat assured that authorities could “count on the Portuguese community to actively participate in Macao’s ambitious goal of economic diversification,” Lusa said.

Leitão made these remarks at a reception at his residence, commemorating the Day of Portugal and attended by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai. Addressing Sam directly, the consul general urged, “I ask you to value the Portuguese people – all of them, both those from Macao and those who come from abroad – to contribute to a future of shared prosperity and the realization of Macao SAR’s major projects.”

In his response, Sam expressed gratitude for “the undeniable contribution” of the Portuguese community to “Macao’s economic and social development.”

His remarks come amid concerns over the difficulties faced by Portuguese people in obtaining residency in Macao.

Since August 2023, Macao has changed its policies regarding residency applications from Portuguese citizens. New applications for residency based on “performing specialised technical functions” are no longer accepted. The only applications now considered are those related to family reunification or proof of previous ties to the territory. This policy shift ends a system that had been in place since Macao’s handover in 1999.

Presently, Portuguese citizens are primarily limited to obtaining a “blue card,” which is a work permit that does not provide the benefits of residency, such as healthcare or education access. The only way to obtain a resident identity card is through the newly established programmes designed to attract qualified professionals.

According to Lusa, the number of approved residency applications from Portuguese citizens in Macao decreased significantly as a result of these new restrictions, from 56 in 2023 to 20 in 2024, with an overall approval rate of 65 percent.