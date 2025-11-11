The 2025 Macao Reading Festival puts out a call for local vendors

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials IC) has opened a total of 25 slots for vendors at the Macao Reading Festival, with 15 slots for arts and culture vendors and 10 slots for those selling coffee and light snacks.

Held at the Taipa Houses in early December, the event features an outdoor reading area, workshops, specialty stalls, film screenings and arts and cultural performances

Cultural and creative stalls must display original products related to “reading” or “wellness”, while food vendors are required to offer light meals, snacks or beverages. Registration and rental fees will be waived, and interested parties have until 5:45 pm on 19 November to register.

Successful applicants will be notified of the final selection results by 30 November.

Currently, the application guidelines and form are available in Chinese on the IC Public Libraries website. Applications may also be submitted via email to [email protected], or in person during office hours at the Department of Public Library Management at St. Augustine’s Square.



The Macao Reading Festival is one of a number of initiatives being taken by the local government to encourage reading in the city. It comes amid a number of book-swap gatherings in November and December.