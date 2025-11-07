More book swap dates have been added in November and December

The popular “Book for Book” swap programme is being expanded this winter after strong public participation, according to organiser the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Extra swap sessions will be held on 8 and 9 November at Camões Square and 27 and 28 December at Lilau Square, all from 12 pm to 6 pm. That’s in addition to already-scheduled sessions on 22 and 23 November in Taipa, set to take place at the open space adjacent to the Flower City.

The events let residents exchange pre-loved books one-for-one. Participants can bring up to 20 books that meet exchange criteria to swap for titles others have donated. Exhibition panels from the Macao Public Library will also be on display at the venues, offering information on local library services and resources.

Magazines, textbooks, religious or pirated works, and outdated technical or travel guides are among the types of books excluded from the swaps. The books must also be in good condition and in “good taste.” The goal, officials noted, is to keep book quality high and ensure exchanges remain useful and relevant.

IC said the book swap programme aimed to “facilitate the sharing and circulation of unused good books” and “enrich life through reading.” More information can be found at the Macao Public Library’s website.

The bureau has also been working to cultivate residents’ reading habits through “Reading Month in the City of Macao”, which took place earlier in the year, and via the city’s two annual large-scale book fairs. However, as is happening in many parts of the world, reading is on the wane in Macao.