Non-Chinese permanent residents can now apply for Guangdong vehicle permits

New rules permit permanent residents who are foreign passport holders to join the northbound travel scheme
  • The scheme allows locally registered vehicles to enter Guangdong province for trips of up to 30 days’ duration

03 Sep 2024
Non-Chinese permanent residents can now apply for Guangdong vehicle permits
The northbound travel scheme allows a maximum of 2,000 Macao-registered vehicles to enter Guangdong province each day = Photo by guteksk7

03 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 03 Sep 2024, 8:58 am

Car entry permits to Guangdong province are now available to non-Chinese permanent residents of Macao. That’s according to a Transport Bureau statement cited in local media.

The new rules allow non-Chinese permanent residents to join the so-called “northbound driving scheme,” which permits Macao-registered vehicles to enter Guangdong province for up to 30 days per trip and for a total of 180 days in a year.

However, the scheme imposes a maximum quota of 2,000 vehicles a day from Macao.

[See more: What to know about the Mainland Travel Permit for non-Chinese permanent residents of Macao and Hong Kong]

The news comes in the wake of the Mainland Travel Permits for non-Chinese permanent residents, launched last month.

The permits allow bearers to make visa-free trips to China for durations of up to 90 days, subject to conditions.

According to official figures, the Zhuhai end of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge saw traffic volume of 3.26 million vehicles in 2023, with the daily average last year reaching a total of more than 8,900 vehicles. 

