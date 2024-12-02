Family cycling event raises funds for Caritas

The 2024 OCBC Macau Charity Family Cycle Parade took place on Saturday, in aid of the Catholic charity Caritas.

Organised by the local branch of Singapore’s OCBC Bank and the Cycling General Association of Macau, the event took place at the Taipa Waterfront cycle track and was attended by cycling enthusiasts and families.

Registration fees collected from the parade will be donated to Caritas to support its welfare programmes, which operate in multiple areas from education and elderly services to rehabilitation. A group of residents from Lar Sao Luis Gonzaga rehabilitation centre took part in the parade.

[See more: Lord Stow’s Bakery holds fundraiser to support breast cancer research]

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kelvin Lou, director and CEO of OCBC Macau, said that the bank “has organised and supported Macau cycling events for four consecutive years, hoping to inject more positivity to the community and promote wellness and healthy living, encouraging everyone to exercise more.”

He noted that earlier this year the bank had sponsored a cycling instructor course organised by Guangdong Cycling Association and Cycling General Association of Macau, “contributing to the development of cycling and coaching” in the SAR.

OCBC has a strong connection with cycling. The OCBC Group has been hosting Singapore’s largest mass cycling event, OCBC Cycle, since 2009.