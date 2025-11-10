Menu
Macao’s Portuguese consulate to host a traditional Magusto celebration

Celebrated all over Portugal, Magusto is a traditional autumn festival, marking the completion of the new wine harvest and the arrival of winter
  • Expect chestnuts, Portuguese wine and performances by local musicians at the consulate tomorrow evening

10 Nov 2025
The consulate will be the venue tomorrow for traditional Magusto celebrations, with everyone invited

10 Nov 2025

The Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong will be celebrating Magusto, an autumnal Portuguese festivity, tomorrow evening on 11 November from 5 to 7 pm. 

The event is free and open to all who are interested. Visitors can expect chestnuts, Portuguese wine, as well as performances by local musicians Tuna Macanese and The Cotton Kids.

Magusto, also known as the Sao Martinho festival, is a traditional Portuguese autumn celebration that is usually held on Saint Martin’s Day on 11 November, but depending on the region can also be held on All Saints’ Day (November 1) or Saint Simon’s Day (September 29).

Magusto is primarily a rural festival marking the arrival of cooler weather and the new wine harvest.

Friends and family typically celebrate by gathering to roast chestnuts and enjoying “new wine” and jeropiga, a fortified wine made from grape juice and aguardente – a traditional Portuguese spirit.

Magusto is commemorated all over Portugal, with notable celebrations in northern Trás-os-Montes, Porto, Beira Baixa, Penafiel, Bragança, Seia, and Lisbon.

