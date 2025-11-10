Macao’s Portuguese consulate to host a traditional Magusto celebration

The Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong will be celebrating Magusto, an autumnal Portuguese festivity, tomorrow evening on 11 November from 5 to 7 pm.

The event is free and open to all who are interested. Visitors can expect chestnuts, Portuguese wine, as well as performances by local musicians Tuna Macanese and The Cotton Kids.

Magusto, also known as the Sao Martinho festival, is a traditional Portuguese autumn celebration that is usually held on Saint Martin’s Day on 11 November, but depending on the region can also be held on All Saints’ Day (November 1) or Saint Simon’s Day (September 29).

[See more: New places to eat and drink at this October]

Magusto is primarily a rural festival marking the arrival of cooler weather and the new wine harvest.

Friends and family typically celebrate by gathering to roast chestnuts and enjoying “new wine” and jeropiga, a fortified wine made from grape juice and aguardente – a traditional Portuguese spirit.

Magusto is commemorated all over Portugal, with notable celebrations in northern Trás-os-Montes, Porto, Beira Baixa, Penafiel, Bragança, Seia, and Lisbon.