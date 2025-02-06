Clube Militar de Macau and Hong Kong’s Club Lusitano establish reciprocal relations 

The Macau Military Club – better known by its Portuguese name Clube Militar de Macau (CMM) – and Hong Kong’s Club Lusitano recently announced a reciprocal arrangement that allows eligible members of one club to access the facilities of the other.

The clubs are the oldest private Portuguese social clubs in the region, with CMM tracing its history back to 1870. Club Lusitano was established in 1866.

Under the new arrangement, members of the two organisations will be able to enjoy the other clubhouse, with no letters of introduction necessary. A membership card will need to be presented, however.

In a statement, Club Lusitano noted that “the use of Club Lusitano does not extend to CMM members who are residents of Hong Kong.” Similarly, Club Lusitano members who are Macao residents will not be permitted to enjoy reciprocal access to CMM.

Although CMM is a private association, the clubhouse’s dining room is open to the public at certain hours, and is well known for its historic interior and traditional Portuguese food.

Originally built as an exclusive venue to facilitate social gatherings among Portuguese officers and their guests, the CMM has transformed over the years to become a more inclusive association that now consists of largely non-Portuguese members.

The club’s pink and white exterior make it instantly recognisable to residents and tourists alike. It underwent renovation at the turn of the century, opening up its restaurant to the public in 1995.

Over the course of its long history, it has hosted various distinguished guests, including Chinese revolutionary, Sun Yat-sen, and the last governor of Macao, Vasco Rocha Vieira. It presently also has reciprocal arrangements with Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club.