The University of Macau prepares for its annual open day

The University of Macau (UM) will be hosting its annual open day this Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm.

During this event, members of the public will be able to visit the main UM campus in Hengqin. Tours will also be made of the Zhuhai UM Science and Technology Research Institute.

An opening ceremony at the UM’s Library Plaza will kick off the event. This will be followed by over 200 activities across the campus, including admission talks for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, game booths, cultural performances, workshops and campus tours.

There will also be plenty of food on the day, with UM restaurants and shops offering promotional prices.

[See more: UM will build its Hengqin medical school with support from the University of Lisbon]

Registrations for the tours can be made online via the open day website. A livestream of key events during the open day will be broadcasted and can be accessed via this link.

The university says “The UM Open Day provides an excellent opportunity for the public to gain a comprehensive understanding of the university’s academic programmes, education model, and learning environment.”

Currently ranked 180th globally in the World University Rankings 2025, UM is considered to be Macao’s leading tertiary institution. It was originally established in Taipa in 1981 as the University of East Asia, and relocated to a bigger campus in Hengqin in 2014, on land leased to the Macao government.

UM is currently constructing a second, smaller campus in Hengqin, which will begin operation in 2028 and will feature four schools – for medicine, information sciences, engineering and design.