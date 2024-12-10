Groundbreaking ceremony held for UM’s new Hengqin campus

A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for the University of Macau’s (UM) new campus in Hengqin.

UM presently occupies a 1.09-square-kilometre site on the eastern part of the island. The new development, to be built 7 kilometres away in Hengqin’s southwest, will occupy a site of 375,600 square metres, and house the medicine, IT, design and engineering faculties as well as two research institutes.

The facility is expected to be used by some 10,000 students and be operational by August 2028.

In his speech at yesterday’s ceremony, Macao’s outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed the hope that, with its new campus, UM would attract and nurture more outstanding talent, continue its high-level scientific research, and promote industry-academia collaboration.

UM rector Yonghua Song said the new campus was a milestone for the university, coming 10 years after UM’s relocation from Taipa to Hengqin.

The University of Macau (UM) is ranked 180th place in the World University Rankings 2025, published annually by the UK-based Times Higher Education supplement. It rose from 193rd place the previous year.