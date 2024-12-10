Menu
CityGreater Bay Area

Groundbreaking ceremony held for UM’s new Hengqin campus

The new development, to be built in Hengqin’s southwest, will occupy a site of 375,600 square metres and house four faculties
  • UM rector Yonghua Song says the new campus was a milestone, coming 10 years after the university’s relocation to Hengqin from Taipa

10 Dec 2024
Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, centre left, takes part in yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony – Photo courtesy of the University of Macau

A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for the University of Macau’s (UM) new campus in Hengqin. 

UM presently occupies a 1.09-square-kilometre site on the eastern part of the island. The new development, to be built 7 kilometres away in Hengqin’s southwest, will occupy a site of 375,600 square metres, and house the medicine, IT, design and engineering faculties as well as two research institutes. 

The facility is expected to be used by some 10,000 students and be operational by August 2028.

[See more: UM is surging up the world’s ‘young university’ rankings]

In his speech at yesterday’s ceremony, Macao’s outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed the hope that, with its new campus, UM would attract and nurture more outstanding talent, continue its high-level scientific research, and promote industry-academia collaboration.

UM rector Yonghua Song said the new campus was a milestone for the university, coming 10 years after UM’s relocation from Taipa to Hengqin.

The University of Macau (UM) is ranked 180th place in the World University Rankings 2025, published annually by the UK-based Times Higher Education supplement. It rose from 193rd place the previous year. 

