The University of Macau ranks among the world’s top 0.1 percent in key research fields

Research in engineering, computer science, and pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Macau (UM) is now ranked in the top 0.1 percent globally, based on the latest Essential Science Indicators (ESI). That’s according to a statement from UM, noting that it had previously been ranked in the top 1 percent for these disciplines.

ESI rankings, which are based on the frequency of paper citations over the past decade, are a globally-recognised way to assess an institution’s academic quality and research influence. The ESI database only includes the top 1 percent of papers.

UM is currently listed in a total of 15 academic disciplines, ranging from clinical medicine and psychiatry to agricultural sciences and ecology. In the statement, UM attributed its ESI upgrade to its “focused research strategy, which emphasises key technological areas and has produced outstanding results in industry-academia collaboration.”

With regards to engineering, the university said it had been focused on “cutting-edge” fields like microelectronics, artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, intelligent manufacturing, green and low-carbon development, new energy and new materials. “Notably, UM ranked first among Chinese universities in terms of the number of papers accepted at the prestigious IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference in both 2023 and 2024,” it added.

In computer science, UM said it had “achieved breakthroughs and innovations” in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, big data and computing systems, and had seen its research results translate into practical real-world solutions.

UM’s pharmacology and toxicology research is meanwhile driven by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences and the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine. The UM Centre for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Sciences, meanwhile, is the first research platform in the Greater Bay Area dedicated to regulatory science and international drug registration strategies.