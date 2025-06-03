University of Macau students win first prize in Huawei’s global ICT Competition

A team of three students from the University of Macau has won the first prize in the computing section of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025 Global Finals, marking the first time a local university team has achieved this award.

The three students – Tam Hong Ip, Lee Wai Hung and Ho Ka Ming – from the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Macau told local broadcaster TDM that the competition spanned six months, and while they expressed concerns about not being as skilled as the other teams, their continuous study and teamwork led to the award.

They also noted that through this competition they gained knowledge in database management, web server deployment and better code writing. The team was surprised by the win and plans to continue research in related fields.

The Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Xu Cheng Zhong, expressed a commitment to cultivating talent in technology and to continue providing students with international competition opportunities.

This year’s competition attracted over 210,000 students and teachers from over 2,000 institutions across over 100 countries and regions. The local team advanced from the Macao and Asia-Pacific regional competitions to become one of the 179 teams from 48 countries and regions that reached the global finals.

Held across several categories, the Huawei ICT Competition is an annual global event designed for students and teachers from colleges and universities, offering a platform to foster ICT knowledge and innovation. It has been globally recognized as a key partner flagship program by UNESCO’s Global Skills Academy.