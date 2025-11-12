Menu
Culture officials respond to Tyson Yoshi’s cancelled Waterbomb show

A communication breakdown between the Hong Kong pop singer and rapper and the organisers of Waterbomb led to the problem, officials say
  • Waterbomb and Yoshi have blamed each other for the singer’s sudden pullout, which his team said was for safety and professional reasons

12 Nov 2025
Tyson Yoshi, one of the main draws of the Waterbomb festival, accused organisers of unprofessional behaviour

12 Nov 2025

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) have promised a review of performance arrangements after Hong Kong singer Tyson Yoshi cancelled his act at the Waterbomb Music Festival last weekend, citing safety concerns.

In a statement, the singer’s company Just Kidding HK alleged the organiser admitted audience members during the singer’s rehearsal without consultation and demanded he continue without proper equipment tests. 

Just Kidding HK claimed this left Yoshi “with no choice” but to withdraw for professional and safety reasons.

The event’s organiser Waterbomb Macao countered that it had made every effort to coordinate and provide support, however Tyson Yoshi’s team “unilaterally” refused to perform.

[See more: The Macau Food Festival heats up this Friday – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week]

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials IC) says the problem lay in communication breakdown between the performer and the organiser.

IC president Deland Leong Wai Man acknowledged the outdoor performance area is a “new experiment” and stated that every event provided a chance for reviews and improvement.

She confirmed organisers would be reminded to coordinate carefully but said there is “no indication” the incident will affect future venue rentals.

The festival also made headlines when South Korean singer Hyuna fainted during her performance and was carried offstage.

