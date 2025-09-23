Signal no. 8 raised as Super Typhoon Ragasa hurtles toward Macao

Typhoon signal no. 8 has been hoisted in Macao, and selective evacuations are underway, as the most powerful storm in the world this year continues its approach toward the SAR. In preparation for Ragasa’s arrival, the government assumed emergency powers (known in Macao as “declaration of immediate prevention”) at 1 pm.

At 5 pm, Super Typhoon Ragasa was located 370 kilometres east-southeast of Macao and forecast to move west-northwest at around 20 km/h, packing maximum winds of up to 230 km/h. The storm will come closest to Macao on Wednesday morning, before making landfall on the coast of western Guangdong.

There are high chances of signals no. 9 and 10 being hoisted early tomorrow morning.

An orange storm surge warning is currently in effect, indicating that flooding of up to 1.5 metres above street level could take place. Officials have begun a partial evacuation of low-lying areas, and have issued a statement saying that Macao is “facing the severe challenge posed by Super Typhoon Ragasa” while appealing for “public cooperation.”

The deputy head of the Judiciary Police, Lai Man Vai, told TDM that 361 households in the Largo do Pagode do Bazar and Rua de Francisco António had been evacuated, and that 6 residents, including 2 children, in the Patane area had been evacuated.

Local forecasters say there is a relatively high chance of a red storm surge warning being issued tonight, meaning that flood levels could be as high as 2.5 metres. Flooding is expected to peak between 10 am and 2 pm tomorrow.

[See more: The Ultimate Macao Typhoon Survival Guide]

Those likely to be impacted by floodwaters are asked to prepare for rapid evacuation and to pre-pack “personal items, essential medications, drinking water, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, mobile phone, flashlight, power bank, light clothing, and an umbrella.”

In its ferocity and threat level, authorities are comparing Ragasa to Typhoon Hato (2017) and Typhoon Mangkhut (2018). The former caused at least 10 fatalities in Macao and both storms led to widespread damage and economic losses.

All residents of the territory are being asked to shelter in place and to be prepared for power outages and interruptions to water supply. Forecasters say people “living on high floors should prepare for severe impacts from hurricane-force or higher winds.”

Dozens of flights have been cancelled, and ferry and bus services to Hong Kong suspended, as have the LRT and special taxi services. The last Transmac and TCM bus services will depart at 6:30 pm.

Macao’s four sea-crossing bridges, as well as the Lotus Bridge linking Macao to Hengqin, will also close at that time. The enclosed lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will open from 6 pm, but authorities are appealing to motorists to only use it if strictly necessary, so that emergency and official vehicles can have priority.

Gongbei Port, Qing Mao and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone will suspend operations from 7 pm.

According to a government bulletin, 111 people are currently using public storm shelters.

More information on Super Typhoon Ragasa

The comprehensive Macao News guide to what to do in the event of a typhoon can be found here.

The Macao News team will be live blogging the passage of Ragasa from early on Wednesday morning. Visit our home page, and follow our Instagram and Facebook accounts, for all the latest developments.

In the meantime, Macao weather bulletins are posted here and civil protection notices are posted here.