No. 8 typhoon signal to be hoisted at 5 pm as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Macao

As the strongest storm in the world this year edges closer to Macao, authorities say they will raise the current no. 3 signal to a no. 8 at 5 pm today. The hoisting of the no. 8 signal will trigger the cessation of ferry services to Hong Kong and the closure of most bridges, as well as the suspension of almost all public transport.

Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials SMG) says there is a “high” chance of a signal no. 9 being hoisted at midnight, and a “relatively” high possibility of a no. 10 signal tomorrow morning as Super Typhoon Ragasa comes closest to the SAR.

An orange storm surge warning will be issued today at 1 pm, indicating that flooding of up to 1.5 metres above street level can be expected. The SMG says a red storm surge warning – meaning that flooding of up to 2.5 metres above street level may take place – is highly likely later this afternoon or tonight.

At 7 am, Super Typhoon Ragasa was estimated to be about 570 kilometres east-southeast of Macao and is forecast to move west-northwest at around 20 km/h, coming closest to the SAR early on Wednesday morning.

Ragasa is presently packing a maximum wind speed of 215 km/h. In its destructive capability, it is being compared to Typhoon Hato (2017) and Typhoon Mangkhut (2018), with the former causing at least 10 fatalities in Macao and both storms leading to huge damage and widespread disruption.

Officials have asked residents to stock up on non-perishable food and drinking water ahead of Ragasa’s arrival, and to have fully-charged power banks, torches, medicine and first aid kits on hand in the event that power and water supplies are cut.

Smart phones and other devices should be charged well in advance to ensure that users are able to receive the latest weather and civil protection information in the event of power outages.

Residents of low-lying areas should prepare “go bags” for rapid evacuation in the event of flooding, with bags containing identity documents, any valuables, basic toiletries and necessities, and so on.

Owners of vessels must secure their craft immediately. Outdoor furniture, plant pots and the like must be brought inside or secured without delay. Billboards, air-conditioners, windows and other external installations must be checked for safety and stability.

