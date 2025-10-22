Judicial system crucial for Macao’s social equity: Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai

Speaking yesterday at the opening of the new Judicial Year at the Macao Cultural Centre, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said that the rule of law is the bedrock of social stability and development.

Representatives from supreme courts of Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, who are attending the 13th Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice in Macao, were present alongside local justice officials.

Sam highlighted significant progress in Macao’s judicial branch over the past year, noting improvements in fairness, efficiency, and the overall judicial system. He expressed pride in the unprecedented number of judicial officers and court clerks, and the government’s strong commitment to developing judicial infrastructure and operational systems.

He further noted that Macao’s Basic Law establishes an executive-led political structure, with the administrative, legislative, and judicial branches working in mutual coordination and support, alongside an independent judiciary. This collaborative approach aims to foster favourable conditions for Macao’s development and reform, ultimately benefiting its residents.

The CE then outlined five key points for judicial institutional development: safeguarding constitutional order; defending judicial fairness; protecting rights; enhancing professional competence and efficiency; and deepening exchange and cooperation.

He concluded by stating that the government will continue its efforts enhancing training and fully supporting Macao’s independent judicial power and final-adjudication authority.