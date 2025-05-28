Three new names have been selected for tropical cyclones in 2025

As Macao braces for the typhoon season, UN-affiliated meteorologists have selected new names for tropical cyclones in the Northwest Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea in 2025 during its 57th session.

The Typhoon Committee, which works under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the World Meteorological Organization, has chosen Bori (the Korean word for “barley”), Saobien (Vietnamese for “starfish”), and Tianma (the flying horse of Chinese legend).

These new names are to replace Doksuri, Saola and Haikui respectively, following the practice of retiring names of tropical cyclones that have caused serious casualties and economic losses.

Super Typhoon Saola brought torrential rain to the northern Philippines in late August 2023, causing at least two deaths. Super typhoon Doksuri, which hit the Philippines in July 2023, affected over 2.45 million people and caused at least 25 deaths, while severe typhoon Haikui hit China in September 2023 and affected more than 1.59 million people while causing an economic loss of over 5 billion yuan.

The 14 members of the Typhoon Committee have submitted locally significant names since the year 2000. These names are reviewed and approved by the committee to form a rotating list of 140 names.

When a tropical cyclone in the Northwest Pacific or the South China Sea intensifies to a tropical storm or above, it is sequentially named based on this list.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau of Macao (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) has stated that the city could be hit by up to 8 typhoons during this year’s typhoon season, which will begin in June and end in October or perhaps even later. While this number is within the “normal to relatively high” range, it was also noted that Macao could be hit by typhoons that are of a “severe” or higher level of intensity.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of a low-pressure trough this week, the local forecaster has issued a special weather advisory that frequent showers and thunderstorms, and occasional heavy rainfall are expected today and tomorrow. Residents are urged to pay attention to the latest weather updates and adjust their plans accordingly.