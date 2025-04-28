Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Local typhoon drill ‘Crystal Fish’ declared a success

With typhoon season approaching, authorities are testing the city’s responsiveness to a wide range of scenarios, from landslides to severe flooding
  • Macao can expect as many as 8 cyclones this year, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, so officials are taking no chances

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Apr 2025
Local typhoon drill ‘Crystal Fish’ declared a success
Local typhoon drill ‘Crystal Fish’ declared a success
Officers from the Macao customs service lead volunteers to an emergency shelter as part of the Crystal Fish typhoon simulation exercise – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

28 Apr 2025

A large-scale typhoon drill was held in Macao on 26 April, involving hundreds of personnel and lasting more than four hours.

Wong Sio Chak, the security secretary, explained that 5 to 8 tropical cyclones are expected this year, with the possibility of severe typhoons, and preparations for public emergency responses have been ongoing since early February.

According to local media reports, around 40 emergency scenarios simulated the devastating problems that would arise if a severe typhoon scored a direct hit on Macao – from serious flooding in low-lying areas like Barra, landslides, fires and flood prevention in the reclaimed area known as New Urban Zone A.

[See more: Macao could be hit by up to 8 typhoons this year, says local forecaster]

Advanced fire rescue equipment was showcased, demonstrating the possibility of reducing firefighters on the frontline. A firefighting robot for electric vehicle fires was shown manoeuvring beneath a car to simultaneously extinguish fire and transport the vehicle away from the site of the accident. Another robot assisted in extinguishing the fires of a boat from the shore.

Macao Customs showcased new rescue boats capable of projecting water up to 115 metres with a total water output equivalent to the volume of an Olympic swimming pool during a 40 minute period. 

Wong declared that “all goals were met” in the drill and a detailed report is expected to be produced in three working days to address any shortcomings. An overall assessment will then be conducted by the police in order to revise the emergency response plans.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like