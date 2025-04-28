A large-scale typhoon drill was held in Macao on 26 April, involving hundreds of personnel and lasting more than four hours.

Wong Sio Chak, the security secretary, explained that 5 to 8 tropical cyclones are expected this year, with the possibility of severe typhoons, and preparations for public emergency responses have been ongoing since early February.

According to local media reports, around 40 emergency scenarios simulated the devastating problems that would arise if a severe typhoon scored a direct hit on Macao – from serious flooding in low-lying areas like Barra, landslides, fires and flood prevention in the reclaimed area known as New Urban Zone A.

[See more: Macao could be hit by up to 8 typhoons this year, says local forecaster]

Advanced fire rescue equipment was showcased, demonstrating the possibility of reducing firefighters on the frontline. A firefighting robot for electric vehicle fires was shown manoeuvring beneath a car to simultaneously extinguish fire and transport the vehicle away from the site of the accident. Another robot assisted in extinguishing the fires of a boat from the shore.

Macao Customs showcased new rescue boats capable of projecting water up to 115 metres with a total water output equivalent to the volume of an Olympic swimming pool during a 40 minute period.

Wong declared that “all goals were met” in the drill and a detailed report is expected to be produced in three working days to address any shortcomings. An overall assessment will then be conducted by the police in order to revise the emergency response plans.